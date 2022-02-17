Late February brings an exciting time in high school sports as high school postseason basketball tournaments are underway throughout the state.
Here in Crossville, three of our local teams have advanced to the District 7AAA semifinals, hosted at Tennessee Tech University’s Hooper Eblen Center.
The matchups will be tight as Stone Memorial’s boys face Livingston Academy, who they split with earlier in the season.
Cumberland County’s boys look to avenge two losses to White County last week as they face off Friday.
The Lady Jets are in a similar position, facing an Upperman team girls semifinals that swept them this season.
Games this year get closer as teams play for their tournament lives, especially here in the Upper Cumberland.
I’m excited to see our local teams under the lights at TTU in one of the nicer gyms in the area.
I, for one, love shooting photos at Tech due to their amazing lighting. But that’s beside the point.
Two district champions will be crowned Saturday evening, and we’ve got a great chance for one of those winners to be from Crossville.
Teams are remembered for what they do in February and March, and hopefully we have another memorable story from a local team by the time it’s all said and done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.