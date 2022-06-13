I thought the baseball team was different.
Yet here I sit, like I have with every good Tennessee sports team I can remember, disappointed with how the season ended.
Tennessee baseball entered postseason play as one of the best college baseball teams of all time with national championship expectations. They cruised through SEC tournament play and swept NCAA tournament regionals before their magical season came crashing down in the super regionals to Notre Dame.
Why didn’t I see this coming?
The basketball team was upset earlier this year. The 2019 basketball team lost in the Sweet 16. Last year’s baseball team was swept in Omaha. The football has been in the cellar for 15 years. Women’s basketball hasn’t been to the Final Four in years.
I could go on an on about Tennessee’s sports failures the past decade, but I’d wind up driving myself insane.
You’d think an athletic department of Tennessee’s caliber would break through at some point, but every year the Vols come up short.
Make no mistakes, this baseball team was one of my favorite sports teams off all time; they were exciting, rough around the edges, controversial and brought attention to college baseball not seen in years.
But when you act like the Vols did with a historically good roster, you have to win.
Anything short of the 2022 national championship is a failure for a team of Tennessee’s caliber.
But not even making it to the World Series?
I don’t know if I have the words for it.
I can hear the older fans now: “Back in my day Tennessee won at everything!”
That was a long time ago, though.
Tennessee football has won a national championship in my lifetime, but too bad I wasn’t even in preschool yet and don’t remember a thing about it.
Since I’ve been old enough to understand what’s going on, the best football season I’ve witnessed is 8-4, best basketball finish was the Elite 8 in 2010, and the baseball team finally came back to life after 15 years in the cellar.
Older Tennessee fans should consider themselves lucky; they got to see the Volunteers on top of the world in multiple sports.
Those of us younger than 30 have to be part of some experiment to see how much a sports fan can take before they crack.
I’ve joked with my friends that Tennessee must’ve disturbed an ancient burial ground under the athletic department back in the 2000s to cause what we’ve been through.
Now I’m wondering if I should take that thought seriously.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.