This morning, Crossville Chronicle sports editor Michael Lindsay was amongst those at the University of Tennessee’s first preseason football practice of the fall and had a few takeaways on the QB battle, Josh Heupel and more.
QB Battle
The quarterback battle in Knoxville is undoubtedly the hottest topic related to Volunteer football. Highly-touted 5 star recruit Harrison Bailey and former starter Brian Maurer return from last season and are joined in the QB room by Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and former Michigan Wolverine Joe Milton.
Milton’s physical attributes are no joke; he stands 6’4” and weighs in at 244 pounds, which sound more like tight end numbers. He was visibly bigger than the other quarterbacks by a considerable margin. Milton took the first set of first-string reps and seemed to take the most reps overall during media availability. He showed great arm strength and mobility in both live action and drills. Hendon Hooker also worked with the first team.
Vegas has Milton as the betting favorite to start week one vs. Bowling Green, though some fans are still clamoring for Harrison Bailey.
Along with Milton, Bailey, Maurer and Hooker are all equally in the QB race according to Josh Heupel, and the first-year head coach stated he hopes to have a QB named by week one.
Josh Heupel’s coaching style
Early impressions say new head coach Josh Heupel and former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt couldn’t be more polar opposite. Heupel was very hands-off this morning, allowing his coordinators and position coaches to command their respective areas of practice while Heupel roamed from station to station.
Heupel, a so-called “quarterback whisperer,” spent plenty of time with his quarterbacks on Wednesday, working with each individually on fundamentals and their progressions. Heupel is known more as a player’s coach, not a drill sergeant, in-your-face screaming type.
Offensive philosophy
Tennessee’s offense couldn’t look more different from last year if they tried (which is a welcome sight). A defining characteristic of Heupel’s offenses is tempo; don’t waste any time between plays and snap the ball as fast as possible. Tennessee hammered pace today on all offensive drills and live scrimmages.
This is a drastic change from Pruitt’s preference of slowing the game to a halt and grinding out long, time-consuming drives. Heupel wants to push the ball down field and drive up the score, while Pruitt wanted a low-scoring defensive matchup.
During his time at UCF, Heupel’s offenses were known for being up-tempo and attacking heavily through the air. The change of pace and philosophy will require a learning curve from the Volunteers, one that may not be complete by week one.
All in all, it was a breath of fresh air to see Tennessee running a modern college football offense. I’m eager to see it translate to the field on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.
