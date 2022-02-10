One of the pinnacles of the sports year returns this weekend as Super Bowl LVI pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.
If you had that Super Bowl matchup preseason then props to you, because I’m sure nobody else did.
We won’t see Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes in the big game for the first time in what feels like 20 years. Matthew Stafford gets a chance to win football’s ultimate prize in his first year away from Detroit with the Rams.
On the flip side, it seems all Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow knows how to do is win football games, as he’s taken one of the NFL’s worst franchises to the Super Bowl just one season after they won only four games.
I love the Super Bowl and will be placing every prop bet I can think of while snacking on a spread of Rotel dip, pigs in blankets, chicken wings, etc.
My typical excitement for the Super Bowl is dampened this year a little, however.
I’m a bitter Tennessee fan.
Watching my AFC No. 1-seeded Titans lose at home to the No. 6 Bengals has put me in a foul mood ever since. I was a huge Joe Burrow fan and will probably return to liking him after Sunday, but I just can’t be for the team that eliminated the only successful football team I’ve cheered for in my adult life.
I don’t know what Tennessee fans did to anger the football gods, but they’ve certainly had a laugh at us over the past 22 years.
From the Vols to the Titans, I’ve yet to witness my team play for a Super Bowl or National Championship (I was 3 years old in January 1999, so I don’t remember the Vols winning it).
Whatever causes Tennessee fans the most pain will certainly happen Sunday, so lock in the Bengals winning the Super Bowl.
