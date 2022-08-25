Sports have been back a week, and I’m already hearing it.
“Those dang refs!”
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but officials aren’t as awful as you think — and they’re definitely not out to get your favorite team.
Especially in high school sports.
There’s already a sports official shortage across the country, and Tennessee is no exception. What’s the main reason, you ask?
Officials are tired of fearing for their lives and getting screamed at by unhinged parents for hours.
I won’t lie. I used to spend my fair share of time blaming stuff on refs. But as I’ve grown older, I’ve realized officials aren’t the problem; it’s our reaction to their calls that have turned awful.
These officials are often volunteers who want to give back to the community, and they’re greeted with a constant barrage of insults.
My only reffing experience comes from intramural basketball at Bryan College, and let me tell you, it isn’t easy. So many calls are instant and could go either way.
Bad calls happen, sure. But so do a lot of good and correct calls.
It’s old listening to people blame the refs; officials don’t miss shots or blow coverages. Take care of your business on the field, and the calls won’t matter.
It’s a personal responsibility thing; “bad calls” are often an excuse when we or our favorite team loses.
How about we thank our officials and don’t go into primal rage mode at a close call the next sporting event?
Apply at tssaa.org if you want to contribute to youth sports by helping to fill this shortage of officials. Training will take place as part of the application process.
