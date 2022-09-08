They never prepare you for this part.
As you flip through the Zone, you’ll notice the ad seeking a sports editor on page 7.
That isn’t a mistake.
After five successful years here with the Crossville Chronicle, my last day as sports editor will be Friday, Sept. 16.
I’ve had a new opportunity unexpectedly arise that I cannot pass up, so next week will be my last with the Chronicle.
It’s been an amazing run, and along the way I’ve become close with countless people along the way. Too many to try and name in one column.
Crossville welcomed me back in May of 2017 when I was a 22-year old college graduate on my first full-time job.
I thank the Chronicle for taking a chance on me back then, and wish them the best of luck in the future.
Covering sports is a blast; I don’t consider it “work” to watch sports and take photographs for a living.
In the previous five seasons, Crossville has seen a Miss Basketball winner, two finalists, two state tournament soccer teams, two state final four basketball teams, a state champion hurdler and countless district and region championships.
Capturing these moments brings me joy and still thrills me to this day. I’ll cherish my memories with the Chronicle for as long as I live, and look forward to the athletes here in Cumberland County continuing their winning ways.
Following my last day at the Chronicle on Sept. 16, I’ll embark on a new journey Monday, Sept. 19. I’m not at liberty to say what that is just yet, so in the meantime I’m going to cherish this last week with the Chronicle.
