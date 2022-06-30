Last Sunday I found myself near the banks of the Ohio River in St. Louis, MO, ready to enjoy another Cardinals game at beautiful Busch Stadium.
It’s nice to step away from the journalist role and be a fan in the bleachers, taking in all that is Major League Baseball.
Busch Stadium doesn’t get old, nor does the feel of a St. Louis Cardinals game. If I lived nearby I’d be a season ticket holder, and I don’t care how much they’d cost.
This trip was thanks to my awesome wife, Maddie, who hooked me up with club-level seats for Christmas.
After dodging thunderstorms all morning and navigating the corn fields of southern Illinois, we spend a fantastic afternoon watching the Cardinals. Even though they blew a five-run lead; I’ll let that slide this time.
My Cardinals fandom isn’t random, as the Lindsay family has followed the National League’s greatest franchise for almost 100 years.
My great-grandfather listened to the St. Louis Cardinals at night on KMOX 1120 AM from my family’s land in the hills of nearby Oakdale on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau, 361 miles from his house to home plate.
Listening to the Cardinals was the only choice; the mountains blocked clear signal from Cincinnati, and the Braves hadn’t moved to Atlanta yet.
The nightly ritual of Cardinals baseball then passed to my grandfather and my dad, who eventually got the opportunity to see St. Louis on television and in person.
Now here I am, nearly 100 years later, watching the Cardinals on the MLB TV app and making a few trips to Busch Stadium per year. I’ve witnessed the Cardinals in the NLCS and World Series in my lifetime.
Though what kind of Lindsay would I be if I didn’t have KMOX programmed as my only AM station in my car?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.