It’s been a long, long time.
Saturday night will see the SEC’s greatest stadium return to prominence for the first time in years as Tennessee plays a prime time contest against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in front of a sellout crowd.
Obviously, the past few seasons have been lacking in the highlights and enthusiasm department, but coach Josh Heupel’s exciting brand of football has brought new life to the Tennessee fanbase.
The past two offensive outputs (63 and 43 points) are foreign territory to fans who endured years of Jeremy Pruitt offenses struggling to reach 20.
Kiffin’s return to Rocky Top always brings out the rowdiest of crowds as many fans haven’t forgiven him for 2009. His Rebels enter at No. 13 in the country with an offense just as electric as Tennessee’s.
I am ecstatic for the opportunity to cover Saturday’s game from the press box for the Chronicle. The build up this week has been incredible and I’ll be impatiently waiting for 6:30 p.m.
To this point of the year, Neyland’s attendance numbers have been in the mid-80,000s. Empty seats formed a ring around the top of the stadium, which left Neyland missing some of its mojo.
I expect Saturday’s crowd to be 2015 Oklahoma-level. These fans haven’t had this much optimism in years, and I can’t imagine the hearing damage I’ll receive if the Vols pull off the victory.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
