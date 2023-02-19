Basketball coaches at all levels have multiple responsibilities. They are counselors, teachers, parents, mediators and, never forget, they also coach basketball. The idea is to win games, but sometimes that can be difficult to do. Coaches have to take drastic measures.
Cumberland County Girls’ Coach Kim Cram-Torres looked outside the normal realm of motivational tactics last week when she wanted to inspire her team to break out of a slump.
The Lady Jets lost back-to-back games to Upperman and Livingston Academy, and then followed that with a lackluster performance in a win the following game against DeKalb County.
Something needed to be done, Cram-Torres said. She felt her players were playing tight, under a lot of pressure. There was no spontaneity, no fluid play. It didn’t even look to her and her staff like the players were having fun.
So, when players arrived for practice last Wednesday, Cram-Torres had decided the Lady Jets were going to have fun.
“We played kickball the next day in practice,” Cram-Torres said. “We were all so emotional and there were several things we weren’t happy with that happened against DeKalb County, for the coaches and the players. So the next morning in class, I was thinking about the game and I texted [assistant coaches] Jonny [Cram-Torres] and Randy [Herring] and said ‘I want to play kickball.’ They were like let’s do it. We played kickball for an hour and a half.”
“The players had put a lot of unneeded pressure on themselves, so they worked really hard over the following two days to refocus themselves for Friday’s game with White County. They focused on what they needed to do and how they needed to do it. We accomplished everything we set out to accomplish in preparation for Friday’s game.”
Cumberland County followed its kickball therapy with a huge win over White County and then came back 24 hours later and beat perennial powerhouse Clarkrange and its hall of fame coach Lamar Rogers for the second time in one season. And then on Tuesday of this week, CCHS opened the postseason with a victory over Stone Memorial in the district tournament.
Cram-Torres is in good company with other coaches who have taken different methods to get their teams ready. According to ESPN, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smashed pumpkins in front of his team in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Dallas won its next game.
In 2019, Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen was upset because he felt his team wasn’t putting in the effort when they came to practice. So, he installed an actual time clock for players to punch in before practice. They won four of their next five. And in 2017, the men’s basketball coach at Xavier University, after suffering through a tough month of February, burned a printout of the month to help his players put the rough time behind them as they head into March Madness. The Musketeers reached the Elite Eight that year.
“This isn’t completely crazy for me. In the past, I had taken one team bowling the day before a region final,” Cram-Torres said. “But, I think kickball really helped. We were able to laugh, the girls didn’t have to think about the game against DeKalb County and they could let go and say ‘let’s just be.’ Sometimes, you need your mind to just go literally blank. We wanted them to think about resetting themselves.”
The Cumberland County girls will compete in the semifinals of the district tournament Feb. 18 at Tennessee Tech. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
“Our players have put so much pressure on themselves because of what they want to do this season and how they want to go about doing it,” Cram-Torres said. “There is no need for that, just play and have fun. That’s been the message. Let’s go have fun.”
