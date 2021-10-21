The dramatic ending to Tennessee’s showdown with Ole Miss made national headlines as the Vols’ student section caused a nearly 20-minute delay by throwing trash on the field.
I was on the student section side around the 20-yard line when it all went down.
When the officials came back with the call, it took about 5 seconds for the first beer can to come flying toward the Ole Miss sideline.
That can opened a flood gate of Michelob Ultras, Dasani waters, mustard, giant pretzels, you name it.
Despite the “they’re just water bottles” narrative, those things were coming down with force. A few exploded on impact, which doesn’t come from a light toss. At one point I had to dodge a full, unopened 40 of Ultra.
Though it certainly wasn’t life-or-death, I still had to be aware of which bottles were coming in my direction.
I mingled with Ole Miss players and coaches after we were all pushed up on the field. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter was emphatically yelling at officials to call the game as bottles and cans flew by him.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn’t say as much as you’d think. He paced around, speaking into the headset some. Matt Corral attempted to keep his offense engaged, stretching and keeping loose during the ordeal. He was trying (unsuccessfully) to get his team to ignore it all.
I’ve covered plenty of dramatic games from the sidelines, but none compare to the wild ending in Knoxville on Oct. 16.
