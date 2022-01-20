The first few weeks of January have been a snow lover’s dream in Fairfield Glade; three different snowstorms of at least 3 inches (more elsewhere in the county) have ushered in 2022.
I’m a huge snow fan, and generally prefer colder weather compared to the muggy, 100-degree summer days of Tennessee.
Lola, our double-doodle, could’ve spent every second out in the snow had we let her. She ran almost constantly through our yard, carrying sticks and sniffing everything within reach.
Watching the snow fall from the comfort of the living room with a fire going is one of the more serene experiences I’ve had over the years, and a camera couldn’t quite catch that feeling.
But even I have my limits.
The snow has been fun, but I’m about ready for it to be over. The forecast of potential snow on Wednesday was met with “ugh” rather than excitement.
Weather has thrown the local basketball schedules all out of whack, forcing multiple reschedules for both programs here in Crossville.
The strain it puts on the players, coaches and fans is certainly a negative, though one we all knew was coming.
Even getting around town can be a hassle, as the South generally isn’t prepared for multiple snow storms in a row. Madeline and I went to work before sunrise on a few of the snow-covered days, and the back roads in Fairfield were as treacherous as any.
I could go for a few hours of warm sunshine right about now, but it doesn’t look like that’s coming anytime soon.
And the worst part of the cold, snowy winter weather?
I just moved to Fairfield Glade and have yet to break out my golf clubs.
When the weather warms up, an extra screen or two would be advised if you live on the fairways.
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
