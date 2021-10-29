The bye week in Knoxville is a perfect opportunity to reflect on new Volunteer head football coach Josh Heupel’s progress through eight games at the helm.
When Heupel was hired on Jan. 27, I was admittedly apathetic. Dreams of Hugh Freeze and Gus Malzahn were crushed as Tennessee hired yet another mid-tier guy, one that went 6-4 at UCF the season prior.
I didn’t hate the hire, but it also brought me no excitement. Fast forward to late October, and boy, do I stand corrected. Josh Heupel has brought exciting, modern offense to Knoxville.
He’s a likable guy and lets his players have fun. Tennessee’s offense is a threat to score on any play for the first time since 2016, it feels like. I enjoy watching the Vols and seeing what Heupel’s going to draw up next.
Hendon Hooker is a legitimate, high-level quarterback, something we haven’t seen since Joshua Dobbs donned No. 11 for the Big Orange. Heupel’s reputation as a quarterback whisperer rings true yet again.
I’m not acting like he’s hung the moon by any means, though; we’re 4-4 and could’ve beaten Pitt and Ole Miss. We also got beat by 28 at Alabama last week. But still, in July I thought 4-8 was a real possibility with this group.
Our glaring issue in 2021 is depth. Thirty-one offseason transfers leaving a 3-7 team will do that, and a few injuries don’t help.
Fixing depth issues requires solid recruiting, something Heupel was never good at while at UCF.
Derek Dooley and Butch Jones were capable of pulling in top-tier recruiting classes while at Tennessee, so hopefully Knoxville still recruits itself. If Heupel puts together a top-10 recruiting class this cycle, along with a few key transfers, Tennessee will be trending even further in the right direction.
I don’t like to be wrong, but I’ll gladly be wrong about my initial feelings of Heupel if it means winning games and bringing top-tier football back to Knoxville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.