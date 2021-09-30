Never thought I’d say that.
But here we are as yet another college football program in the cellar hires a coach and recovers in less than two years.
Here in Tennessee, I’ve heard for almost a decade that “it takes many years to build a program!”
Sam Pittman took over an Arkansas program that went 2-10 in 2019, including losses to San Jose State and Western Kentucky.
The Razorbacks are currently No. 8 in the country halfway through 2021.
That’s less than two seasons for those counting up at home.
Nick Saban won a national championship in year two.
Dabo Swinney won nine games in year one and a conference championship in year three.
Kirby Smart had Georgia in the national championship in year two.
It’s simple: good coaches get it done quick. It doesn’t take years to build a program. Arkansas was in a worse place than Tennessee (if you can believe that) in 2019 and here they are, top 10 in the country and ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town for their game at Georgia on Saturday.
I’m in no way saying I’m out on Josh Heupel. Through four games, his schemes have been working. We’ve had receivers open all over the field; we just can’t execute and hit them.
I’ll give him a slight pass on that, but player development long term falls on the head coach.
But I’ve said all that to say I’m jealous of Arkansas.
Maybe one day I’ll witness that type of turnaround in Knoxville.
