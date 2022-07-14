I’ve done it.
I’ve cracked the code of golf.
The secret to lowering your golf score can be found right here in Cumberland County.
No, it’s not a new driver or set of irons. It’s not a shiny new 60-degree wedge to hit mile-high flop shots.
The best way to lower your golf score is simple: take lessons with a teaching pro.
The most valuable thing I’ve done to help my golf game this summer is three lessons with a teaching pro.
Insight from a professional who actually watches your swing and fundamentals is exponentially more valuable than whatever tip you found on YouTube or what your buddy told you that one time on the back nine.
Golf lessons are specific to your game, unlike tips you may find online.
I had a bad push/slice for years. I started playing in 2019, and up until this summer I had never drawn or even pulled a shot. I’d set up almost sideways on the tee box hoping the slice would come back into the fairway. Everything missed left bad (I’m left-handed).
I tried every YouTube and TikTok trick I could find, listened to my friends on the course, etc.
Nothing worked until a teaching pro watched my swing and found the best way for me to fix the issue.
What fixes a slice for some people may not be what fixes it for others.
A golf lesson was so valuable to me because it provided clarity. Now if I happen to mis-hit, I know exactly why thanks to taking lessons.
Golf lessons improve both your fundamentals and understanding of the golf swing. Sixty dollars spent on lessons will lower your score faster than a $500 driver.
A Taylormade Stealth driver will still slice if you swing out-to-in, not matter how sweet the club face looks.
