As I opened my front door Wednesday morning, I felt something I haven’t in almost five months: cool air.
Granted this week’s cool down is thanks to the cloud cover and rain from Hurricane Ida, that still doesn’t change the fact that fall is just around the corner.
Starbucks has already rolled out pumpkin spice-flavored everything, which I will shamefully go enjoy here in the next few days.
College football is back in action as the Tennessee Vols and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles both kicked off their 2021 seasons on Thursday.
I’ll be glued to my TV all Saturday (if I don’t wind up at the Vanderbilt-ETSU game) with college football on a constant rotation. Georgia at Clemson will be must-see TV Saturday night.
Sorry, but I’m the farthest from an SEC homer. I hope Clemson mauls the ’Dawgs on national television.
I’ll at least give Georgia credit for playing in Death Valley. Too many high-profile college games are played at neutral sites nowadays; we need to bring back home-and-homes.
The Stone Memorial Panthers will get a feel of the college environment Friday night as they face Livingston Academy at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium.
I can’t wait to photograph the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the SMHS players on a college field.
Cumberland County will get a chance at one of the state’s biggest powerhouses as No. 7-ranked Upperman visits Crossville.
Michael Lindsay is the sports edtior at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
