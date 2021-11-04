The Tennessee Volunteers return to action Saturday under the lights of Kentucky’s Kroger Field to face the No. 18 Wildcats in primetime.
I’d be more scared of a crowd at Centennial Park for a pickup basketball game than I would be of mighty Kroger Field and its 64k capacity (almost 40,000 less than Neyland Stadium).
I don’t gamble the big bucks; but if I did, Tennessee is free money this
week.
Kentucky’s dreams of a top 10 finish were shattered after last week’s awful loss to unranked Mississippi State, and their free fall should continue Saturday night against the Vols.
I couldn’t care less what happened last year between the two. (I was there, so trust me, I remember).
Tennessee isn’t trotting No. 2 out there for two more pick sixes, and Jeremy Pruitt isn’t calling plays. So I like the Vols’ chances.
A win here would be coach Josh Heupel’s first win over a ranked team at Tennessee, one that could propel them through the rest of the season.
Heupel’s had multiple chances at big wins this year but hasn’t got the job done. I could quickly forget about Ole Miss and Pitt with a win Saturday.
It would also right the wrongs of last season’s debacle and return the series to Tennessee’s favor.
The Vols currently hold an 81-26-9 advantage over the Wildcats, which includes a 26-game winning streak spanning from the 1980s until 2010s.
