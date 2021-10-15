It feels like football out there.
October weather is in full effect, especially with this weekend’s upcoming drop in temperatures, ushering in prime football weather on the Plateau.
That low of 39 degrees Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the perfect chance to test out the fireplace at my new house.
I’m excited to finally break out a hoodie for this weekend’s games as Stone Memorial travels to Macon County and Tennessee hosts Ole Miss under the lights.
The Cumberland County Jets take this week off before next week’s homecoming contest against Jackson County.
To all the Panther fans traveling to Macon on Friday, I have to suggest
a pregame meal at Big
Ed’s Bar-B-Que, located at 996 TN-52 Bypass in Lafayette.
That barbecue sandwich is the only bright spot on the almost-two-hour drive. Just don’t forget to bring cash.
For once this season
I won’t be following up a late night of high school football with an 11 a.m. game in Knoxville, as the Vols finally drew a night game against Lane Kif-
fin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
This weekend has potential to be huge for football fans in Crossville.
Both the Jets and Panthers need an SMHS victory against Macon County (more on playoff scenarios on page 9), and the Vols can pick up Josh Heupel’s biggest win to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.