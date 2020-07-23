With every day that passes, we high school football fans grow more and more anxious about the start of the season.
After yesterday’s TSSAA board meeting, the masses took to Twitter, Facebook, CoachT’s message boards, wherever they could to rant and vent about the lack of a start date and clarity from TSSAA.
But it’s not their fault.
The TSSAA essentially has its hands tied by Gov. Bill Lee’s office until two things are decided: if TSSAA will be exempted from the executive order limiting crowd sizes; and if not, then when will the executive order end.
Should TSSAA be exempted, they can allow teams to begin contact practice as soon as possible. If not, there is truly no course of action TSSAA can take.
The information needed isn’t available to make the choice.
The option laid out in Wednesday’s meeting is the best course of action.
Exempting thousands of high school athletes from an executive order can’t be the easiest of tasks for Gov. Lee, either.
I am certainly glad that decision doesn’t fall on my shoulders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.