Last week saw Crossville bring home some more sports hardware, though this kind doesn’t come from winning a game or scoring more points.
The annual Tennessee Press Association awards was held in Nashville last Friday. The Crossville Chronicle sports department brought home two first-place awards and two Top 5 finishes.
The first-place finishes are for Best Sports Coverage and Best Sports Photograph, while the others are a fifth-place finish for Sports Writing and fourth for Best Digital Presentation.
I know what you’re thinking: “Michael is getting on here to brag or something.”
As fun as that would be, I genuinely want to say thank you to our local athletes, coaches and readers who make good sports coverage possible.
My job is easy; capture the awesome moments happening in front of me.
I can’t write a story on a region championship without a local team winning a region championship.
Same applies to photos; I can have all the best cameras and lenses, but those mean nothing if the subject isn’t worth shooting.
Overall sports coverage is the highest honor in my book. Great sports coverage requires great sports, and Crossville delivers that without question.
The winning photo was of former Stone Memorial baseball player Cameron McDonald doing a backflip following his team’s win at White County in 2021.
Without the Panthers’ win and Cameron’s athleticism, there isn’t another award sitting on my desk.
Last year, I was fortunate enough to win TPA’s Best Sports Photograph for a shot of former CCHS Jet Carson Conatser scoring an acrobatic basket against Clarkrange.
Me being in the right place with the right gear doesn’t matter if Carson doesn’t make a spectacular play.
The same applies digital presentation. The highlight videos, photo albums, interviews and articles aren’t as impactful without the teams being successful.
So again, the Chronicle sports may be the recipient of said awards, but the credit goes to our incredible Crossville athletes and teams.
Thanks, everybody, for being awesome.
