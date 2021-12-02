Saturday is a massive day in the South for one big reason, and no, it isn’t for the SEC championship game.
My fiancée Madeline and I get married Saturday, and we couldn’t be more excited to tie the knot and officially begin our lives as one.
We already have our new home in Fairfield Glade, and look forward to spending many years here in Cumberland County with the people that welcomed me here as the new sports editor way back in the spring of 2017.
The Zone has been smaller the past few weeks. The Thanksgiving holiday had its hand in last week’s issue, and this week, I’m taking off a few days early to prepare for the wedding.
We’ll be taking a few days off next week to celebrate, but I promise we aren’t running off for too long.
In the meantime, I’m thankful to the Crossville Chronicle staff and photographers who are helping cover for me in my absence. Bringing comprehensive sports coverage to the community is not only a goal of mine, but the Chronicle as a whole.
Thanks again to everybody, and I’ll see you all soon.
