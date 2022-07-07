Tuesday I found myself at Truist Park watching my beloved St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves, where I encountered a rather large reminder of home at the stadium.
Featured both outside and in Truist Park is Crab Orchard Stone, mined here in Cumberland County by Silvara Stone Company.
More than 800 tons of the local stone is used throughout the park on columns, benches and most prominently in the Memorial Garden inside the stadium.
Truist Park, opened in 2017 as SunTrust Park, is an excellent display of Crab Orchard Stone seen by millions of fans per year. More than 17,000 square feet of stone were used for columns that span the exterior of the stadium.
It pains a Cardinals fan like myself to admit how nice of an experience Truist Park is.
Parking getting to the stadium took almost no time.
Connected to the outside the stadium is an area called The Battery, which featured restaurants, stores, a stage, water fountains and more attractions to greet fans with plenty to do before entering the stadium.
Getting through the gate took almost no time, and inside we were met with seemingly endless concession options (despite all the choices, I wound up getting a Chick-Fil-A sandwich in the stadium pregame).
Our seats in the outfield offered an excellent view at a great price. Postgame, getting to our car and back on the interstate was seamless and involved no traffic delays. I can’t say I’ve left a major sporing event easier than Tuesday’s Braves game, which had more than 30,000 in attendance. I was parked in lot E43 with a $28 parking pass for those wondering.
Whether you’re a Braves fan or not, it’s worth catching a game at Truist Park.
Just avoid the pizza unless you want to spend $10 on sauceless cardboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.