One of my favorite holidays returns this weekend as Halloween 2021 is sure to be a fun time.
As a kid, nothing beat dressing up as your favorite superhero or character and spending the day collecting pounds of candy (that my parents hid from me and wouldn’t just let me devour all at once).
Over the years, I’ve still tried to have some fun and dress up, whether it’s for work or with Maddie. Last year we rocked out as a Tennessee football player and coach, while I don’t think my coworkers got as much of a kick out of my 2019 “Fake News” costume as I did.
Before I can get to my 2021 candy binge, a fun Friday night of football awaits me in Crossville. The Jets, who have already tied their best season since 2015, are looking to end the year with a winning record as they host Macon County.
Across town, Stone Memorial hosts DeKalb County with playoff implications on the line. Both should be dramatic games with a lot on the line.
A rare off weekend for the Vols frees me up to do more work on the new house, like finishing the ditch I started two weeks ago. Maybe I’ll just get Maddie to do that while I kick back and watch college football all day.
Sarcasm, of course.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
