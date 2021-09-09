I wouldn’t trade this time of year for anything.
The local sports scene has me running crazy (I’m typing this column at midnight, so bear with me) as all our local sports are in full swing.
An action-packed week full of volleyball, soccer and middle school sports leads us into Friday night, where both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial are playing home football games.
The running won’t stop there, as we Central time zone residents are greeted with an 11 a.m. Vols kickoff Saturday against Pitt to lead off another fun weekend of college football.
The NFL is back, and so are Super Bowl aspirations for my beloved Tennessee Titans, who ramped up the offense this offseason with the addition of Julio Jones.
The constant stream of sports may be overwhelming to some, but it’s heaven to me. I’m in the sports journalism field for one reason: I simply love sports.
While the summers are relaxing and slower, the fall is more fun as something new is always around the corner.
I cherish each Friday night spent on a football sideline and each late night that stretches into the early morning hours working on photos and videos of our local athletes succeeding in their respective sports.
The ensuing Saturdays and Sundays are spent either in the press box, on the sidelines or glued to a television watching football for hours on end.
Thank goodness my fiancée, Maddie, was raised a football fan (granted, her family cheers for Alabama) or I’d really be in trouble.
• • •
