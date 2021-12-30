The final 2021 edition of The Zone is a good time for reflection on the previous year, one that held more changes than any in my life.
A conversation with my January 2021 self would be full of surprises for him; mainly the fact I’m now married and Maddie and I bought at house in September.
I wouldn’t have it any other way. Despite 2021’s COVID-19-related challenges, it was still the best year of my life.
Maddie is loving life in Crossville, and our house feels like home, even if our double doodle (poodle mix) Lola tears up everything she can get ahold of.
Here in the Crossville sports scene, we’re trying our best to get back to normal. High school sporting events have big crowds again, and volunteers were back in force at the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open.
Pages 4-5 take a quick look back at the successes of athletes and teams from Crossville from this year.
Looking ahead to 2022, I’m excited to keep The Zone going. It definitely takes more work, but I enjoy the challenge and opportunities allowed by this bigger sports section.
The Zone allows us at the Crossville Chronicle to put a bigger spotlight on our local athletes and cover a wider variety of athletics and recreation.
