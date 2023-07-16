The world of Mixed Martial Arts continues to grow and one of the places MMA has taken a stronghold in is Crossville.
Two local competitors are just the latest in a long line of grapplers to battle in area tournaments and come out with victories.
Bryston Collier and Reid Webb, both of Crossville MMA, fared well recently at the Memento Combat Sports Tournament in Louisville. The contest was a NoGi event and held under ADCC rules.
This tournament was put in place to get beginners and intermediate grapplers a chance to compete under the ADCC rules set.
It is the largest and most prestigious tournament in the world.
Collier and Webb medaled in the Teens Beginner +80kg Division.
Collier, 16, took second overall with Webb finishing third. Webb is 15 years of age.
