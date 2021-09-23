CoLinx, a Crossville staple for more than 20 years, recently hosted the Richard Nealon and Nelda York Memorial Golf Tournament, remembering their lives and contributions to CoLinx.
Organized by Randy Speich, this year’s tournament raised $10,000.
The tournament committee awarded four college scholarships and made donations to five local charities from the proceeds of the tournament.
The local charities that received donations include The Avalon Center, who provides support services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims since 1984.
Also benefitting was Cops for Kids, who provides for the less fortunate children of our community each holiday season.
The Cumberland County Rescue Squad received funds, as they provide emergency rescue and safety services for Cumberland County.
House of Hope assists law enforcement and child welfare agencies as well as educate and inform the public on how to recognize, prevent, protect and provide aid to children who have become victims of child abuse, neglect, drug endangerment and any other collateral activity affecting the welfare, health, safety and protection of child-
ren.
Teens Against Drugs (TAD) Center is a comprehensive organization designed to reduce substance abuse through prevention and alternative activities.
“The tournament is a way to give back to our community and honor the memory of two of our wonderful employees,” said Speich.
CoLinx has been a defining industry in Crossville for over 20 years. CoLinx was founded to share costs associated with logistics and e-commerce.
The company owners believe that the rapid delivery of both product and information are key to long-term success. Cumberland County residents benefit in many ways from CoLinx’s long-term success.
