Tyler Rutherford accomplished a lot with the Stone Memorial High School girls’ soccer team in 2022. He was hired late into the summer, but he was able to set the foundation for the program, find out just where the Lady Panthers lie as far as abilities, and pick up eight victories on the year.
But as he gets ready to open preseason practice for the 2023 season, Rutherford said there’s a lot of work that needs to be done before Stone opens the season Aug. 11 with Oak Ridge. The first kick is set for 6 p.m.
“I think overall we did much better than I anticipated,” Rutherford said. “There were definitely moments where we could have done some things differently, and played some better soccer. Overall, I was pretty pleased with how we did.
“I started pretty late in the summer, so we didn’t get a chance for a full summer to condition, and there was the summer transition, and that kind of thing. Considering everything, I thought we did well.”
Stone Memorial finished 2022 with an 7-8-1 season and reached the semifinals of the district playoffs. The Lady Panthers were stingy on the back third of the pitch, holding most prolific scoring teams under control.
“We had a pretty solid defense last season, but we struggled a little bit through the midfield,” Rutherford said. “We had some players up top that were pretty quick, and we had some players that could play different positions and that was a big help for us when we needed to move them around.”
Rutherford said the Stone Memorial girls are trying to put some pieces together this preseason as they look to fill holes left by the graduation of four talented seniors.
“I think we’ve got a little bit of work to do,” Rutherford said. “For us, we will probably work a lot on ball movement and foot skills. I think for the most part, we have a good idea of how to play the positions, but our ball control and possession is still something we struggle with.”
He said he’s been extra excited about the team’s conditioning days as the turnout each days has been great. Rutherford said he couldn’t ask for more effort, more focus, or more dedication.
“As soon as dead period is over [July 10], we will be back at it,” Rutherford said. “Our first preseason scrimmage is Aug. 3, so we’ve got some ground to cover.
“The main thing for me is developing some solid leaders. It is important to me to come out of the preseason with some girls that want to step up and lead this team in the direction it needs to go. That would be a big win for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.