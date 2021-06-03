In order to celebrate the rich history of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a 1930’s depression era relief program, a select number of Tennessee State Parks will be bringing to life the community that the Tennessee CCC camps fostered through their baseball matches.
These camps would reportedly...”travel over the mountains or the plains to match their baseball team with that of another camp” during their free time, as baseball was very popular among the enrollees.
This Sunday, come support Cumberland Mountain as they compete in a 1930’s vintage style league against Norris Dam.
The game will take place at the field by Shelter 1 beginning at 2 p.m. and running until approximately 3:30 p.m.
Bring a chair, plenty of water, and plan to stay for the ballgame. The park requests that everyone continue to practice social distancing.
