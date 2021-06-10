The onset of summer means the return of summer programs at Cumberland Mountain State Park located near Crossville.
This weekend’s program schedule is full of fun for kids of all ages.
Friday June 11
10 a.m. - Pine Cone Bird Feeders: Join Ranger Jonathan at Playground by shelter 3 to make a fun snack for the birds to enjoy at your house. This craft should be messy and will contain peanut butter.
11a.m. - Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail - Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace to make memories observing plants and animals we find a-long the way. Please bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water as the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek
12 p.m. - Nature Discovery Hunt: Meet Ranger Jonathan at the Playground by shelter 3 for a fun scavenger Hunt in Nature! Bring water and appropriate shoes.
2 p.m. - Creek Critter - Meet Ranger Josh and Jonathan at Shelter 2 tennis court. We will get our feet wet and access the health of our streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish, and other fun aquatic life. Come prepared to get wet!
4 p.m. -AND Owl Always Love You!! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident Great Horned Owl, Chomper at the CCC Museum Patio by the Restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night!
6 p.m. -Skull House Rock! Meet Ranger Josh at the CCC Museum Patio by the Restaurant to learn all about some of Tennessee’s Native mammals through their fascinating skulls and pelts!
8:30 p.m. -Out of this World: Come join Ranger Jonathan over at shelter 1 to learn about the stars and the universe. Bring water and a blanket/Jacket
Saturday June 12
11 a.m. - Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail-Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace to make memories observing plants and animals we find a-long the way. Please bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water as the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek.
12 p.m. - Paint a Park: Accompany Ranger Jonathan at the playground as we take some time to observe nature around us. Then we’ll capture that scene in a painting of your own design
1 p.m. - Secret Life of Snakes: Meet Ranger Josh at the Playground area with our resident Corn snake. We will dive into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes.
2 p.m. Why your Backyard Rocks! Come join Ranger Jonathan over at the playground to learn about the Geology in the area.
3 p.m. -Sand Art! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a Sandhill crane! Create a piece of art with each sand grain! Join Ranger Josh at Playground area to create your own piece of art!
4 p.m. -Hear Owl about it! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Jonathan and the park’s resident Eastern Screech owl, Bobble at the Amphitheater to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night!
8 p.m. - Campfire: Meet Ranger Josh and Jonathan at the Park Playground at the designated campfire area for a fun filled night of campfire games, marshmallows, and stories!
*Schedule provided by Cumberland Mountain State Park and is subject to change*
