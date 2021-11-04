After 11 weeks of regular-season football, the TSSAA playoffs are here, where the Stone Memorial Panthers will make their ninth consecutive postseason appearance.
Stone Memorial, the Region 4-4A No. 4 seed, will travel to Red Bank to face the Region 3-4A No. 1-seeded Red Bank Lions, who enter Friday’s game at 6-3 overall.
“We’re glad to be playing meaningful football still,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “So many teams turned their stuff in this week. I’m excited we have another week of preparation as a football family. We’ve got a big challenge Friday night.”
The Lions have victories this season over Soddy-Daisy, Hixson, East Ridge, Fayetteville, East Hamilton and Sequoyah and losses to Cleveland, Chattanooga Central and Rhea County.
“They’re really good and super-athletic,” Samber said. “They come off the ball as well as any team we’ve seen on film. They’ve got some big kids up front and speed to burn in the backfield.”
Red Bank utilizes their speed as they line up in the spread offensively, looking to get athletes in space. Defensively, the Lions line up in a 4-2-5.
“We can’t have mistakes,” Samber said. “They’re the 1-seed on their side for a reason. It’s a team we can compete with, but we can’t hurt ourselves with miscues.
“Defensively, we have to gang tackle and pursue the football.”
SMHS finished the regular season at 6-4 overall and 2-3 in Region 4-4A play. As the Panthers enter the postseason, this week’s preparation looks slightly different than the rest of the year.
“We changed a few things up a little bit,” Samber said. “A lot more team and competitive stuff in practice. We do a lot more situational stuff. By this point in the season, we know who we are.”
Stone Memorial needs stellar performances from multiple players this week.
“Isaac Pheaster has stepped into a starting role for us and has done a really good job,” Samber said. “Nick Osmun has stepped up, along with Kaleb Flowers. He’s been our energy all week in practice.
“Our D-line is going to be important on Friday,” Samber added. “Damarius Moore played his best game of the year last week. Jake Shada, Bryant Carter and Bryson Bilbrey on the line need to play big.”
Two key players each week stand at quarterback and middle linebacker.
“Hunter Heavilon has to have a good game at quarterback,” said Samber. “Brady Lane at middle linebacker needs to play well for us to have a chance to be successful.
Stone Memorial at Red Bank is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CDT.
Red Bank High School is located at 640 Morrison Springs Rd., Chattanooga.
Tickets are available online at https://gofan.co/app/events/434508 and must be purchased via GoFan for $8 each.
