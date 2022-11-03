Scott Wilson, a sports writer who has worked at newspapers in Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana, has been hired as sports editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Wilson started in the position earlier this week.
“I am really excited about this new opportunity,” said Wilson, who formerly served as the sports editor at the Cookeville Herald-Citizen. “The Crossville area is my kind of community — passionate about sports. I can’t wait to get to know the talented coaches and student-athletes at Stone Memorial and Cumberland County high schools, as well as in the local youth leagues.”
In addition to his work in newspapers, Wilson has worked in college athletics in the sports information departments at universities in Tennessee, Alaska, Kentucky, Indiana and Wisconsin.
“We’re very excited to bring Scott on board,” said Chronicle Editor Heather Mullinix. “I believe he has a vision of celebrating our community and the people in it. That’s at the heart of what we do every day. I’m looking forward to adding his voice to Cumberland County’s community newspaper.”
Wilson is looking beyond the traditional sports stories and hopes the community will help share ideas and information.
“I want to tell the stories of the hard-working student-athletes and how they’re able to balance athletics and academics. I want to tell the story of the unsung hero that works diligently behind the scenes,” said Wilson, who moved here from Columbia, KY.
“There are more sports to write about than only football, basketball and baseball, and I want to get involved in every sport. I am looking forward to finding the stories in the local golf scene, the outdoors world, youth sports, and even the auto racing community. I am here to tell the stories of the people in Cumberland County, and I can’t wait to get to it.”
Wilson and his wife, Vicki, who works at Roane State Community College, have two grown daughters, Laura and Allison.
He can be reached at swilson@crossville-chronicle.com.
