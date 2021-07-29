Sports fans in Crossville and Cumberland County are in for a treat with The Zone, as a whole new level of sports coverage will bring readers more insight than ever before.
I’ve looked for a way to tying all the many sports and activities relevant to Crossville and Cumberland County into one publication, and The Zone is just that.
Coming out every Friday, The Zone will have something for everyone. Local high school sports, middle school, youth sports, college football, NFL football, MLB, golf, dirt racing and NASCAR, recreational activities, happenings in Fairfield Glade, you name it; The Zone will have it.
Along with recapping the accomplishments of our local athletes, The Zone will look ahead to the coming weekend in the sports world with in-depth previews, stats and analyses.
The Zone will be a separate, 16-page section found within the Friday Crossville Chronicle.
Readers can find the first edition of The Zone in the Friday, Aug. 13, edition of the Crossville Chronicle as The Zone will kick off with our fall sports preview.
I also have a favor to ask of you, the readers of the Crossville Chronicle: Let me know what you think is important for The Zone.
I want input and reader submissions to be a key part of The Zone, as this is a section made for the readers in Crossville and Cumberland County.
Included in The Zone will be a section focusing on outdoors and recreation in the community. We at the Crossville Chronicle feel this will be a great way to tie in community activity into our new sports section.
I look forward to hearing from you. Shoot me an email at sports@crossville- chronicle.com, or if you’re not comfortable with email you can mail us a letter to the following address:
Crossville Chronicle
attn: Michael Lindsay
125 West Ave.
Crossville, TN, 38555
I look forward to hearing from you.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is sports editor of the Crossville Chronicle. He may be reached at sports@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145
