Derik Samber, the head football coach at Stone Memorial High School, paused for a second when he was asked of a good way to describe his former standout receiver Kaleb Flowers. He thought a second and then told a story.
“Kaleb participated in an All-Star game this past season and that is a cool deal for anyone that gets to go,” Samber said. “One night there, we were handing out jerseys. They didn’t have Kaleb’s number, but there were three players left and three open jersey numbers. Kaleb told the other two players to pick the numbers they wanted, and he would take whatever’s left.
“The All-Star game is a big deal to a lot of big-time players. Kaleb, instead of being upset because they didn’t have his number, wasn’t mad. It is rare for a kid to be as humble and selfless as he was.”
And that selfless attitude translates well to the field. During Flowers’ career with the Panthers, he notched a place among the best in program history. And even though he was always about the team, Flowers’ career was highlighted by a senior campaign of 1,636 yards and 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, two interceptions for a touchdown, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Those numbers allowed Flowers to be chosen as the 2023 Crossville Chronicle Male Athlete of the Year for Stone Memorial High School. The voting was done in conjunction with the coaches from the school.
“It is a great feeling, and a great honor to be selected for this award,” said Flowers, the son of Heather Flowers. “Considering all the great athletes at the school, I appreciate being considered the athlete of the year. I am very humbled. I have always strived to be the best person I could be off and on the field.”
Flowers went into his senior campaign hard-pressed to live up to the numbers he produced as a junior - 49 receptions, 847 yards and 12 touchdowns. That’s a stellar year for most high school players.
“I had a lot of struggles that summer trying to match what I was doing so that I could stay at that level,” Flowers said. “I finally realized I just needed to work hard, take one day at a time and just improve each day. I had such high expectations coming off my junior year and they were difficult for me to match starting my senior year.”
But Flowers, who will attend Cumberland University in the fall, did enough in the summer between his junior and senior season to burst out of the gates to open his final campaign. Stone Memorial started the year on a hot streak and didn’t lose until the seventh week of the season. Flowers was all over the field on offense, defense and special teams.
“Kaleb has such a fighter’s spirit and a winner’s mentality,” said Samber. “He never gives up, the moment is never too big for him. I love watching all the athletes at Stone Memorial compete, but Kaleb Flowers with the ball in his hands is just different.
“I love his mentality. If a ball is in the air, it is his. He sees it that way and he attacks it that way, whether he is on defense or offense.”
The Panthers turned things around after the loss to Macon County and ended up winning the region with a walk-off, 2-point conversion over DeKalb County.
“You can always look back and say you could have done better, but it was the best season I have ever had,” Flowers said about 2022. “We won the region and I was given the chance to do that with that group of guys I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
For his career, Flowers had 1,965 receiving yards on 105 receptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.