Trent Stokes has had a very successful career coaching at Stone Memorial High School. He has been the assistant coach for several different sports and has forged his own mark, most recently, as the head coach of boys’ and girls’ golf teams and baseball team.
.The work is certainly paying off. Stokes guided his boys’ golf team to their second straight regional appearance last year. He also took one player to the girls’ region and set a school record for most wins with his baseball team.
“I have played under some great coaches and I have coached under some great coaches as an assistant,” Stokes said. “I learned a lot from coaching football with coach Mark Wattenbarger. With my teams it is definitely the ‘coach Stokes way.’ But I have taken a lot from other coaches.”
Because of the success of his teams during the 2022-23 season, Stokes was named the Crossville Chronicle Co-Coach of the Year at Stone Memorial along with cross country and track coach Nichole Barton. The voting was done in conjunction with coaches at the school.
“You have to be genuine to who you are: your values, your character,” Stokes said. “The kids know what’s genuine. If you’re not, they’re going to see right through it. I believe so much in what we’re doing here and I believe we’re doing it the right way.”
Athletics have been a part of Stokes’ life for as long as he can remember. He grew up playing sports and says it helps build character by teaching you to overcome adversity.
Stokes has been coaching at Stone Memorial for 11 years and has had his hand in football, golf and baseball.
“I say all the time that I coach two of the most difficult sports to play in golf and baseball,” Stokes said. “You’re going to have your ups and downs in golf, but you better grow some thick skins and have some resiliency. I believe if you can handle golf and baseball in school for four years and out on the other end, you’re going to be an adult that can handle adversity and will be a better person for it.”
Stokes took over the Stone golf program from Nathan Brown, who raised the level of competitiveness in the program. Stokes has kept the train going down the track.
“We’ve really had two good years back-to-back,” Stokes said. “We’ve made the region each year, and I don’t think that had ever been done. I just continued what Coach Brown had started. They handed me the keys to a Ferrari with that program. The only pressure I had was not messing it up.”
He said the road to finding success with the Stone baseball program was a lot longer than golf.
However, Stokes has knocked the door down to victory lane.
“It was difficult to turn the program around, but it was one of the most fun times I have ever had in my coaching career,” Stokes said. “To build something from the ground up is special, and the credit should go to the kids I get to coach.”
Stokes said one of the driving forces in each of his programs, one of the ways he’s been able to be so successful, is the philosophy of doing the little things right.
“Winning will come when you have the right culture,” the coach said. “We have a saying in our program, ‘be where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be there, doing what you’re supposed to be doing to the best of your abilities.
“If you can do that, you can’t fail. We’re not worried about just being great baseball players between the white lines, but we’re worried about what we doing in the classroom, what we do at home with our parents, with our peers. The results will come. You’re going to be a winner.”
Stokes is also at the point in his career where he is mentoring younger coaches, giving them the breaks he received when he first got in the business. He said he tells them to be themselves because that’s the only way you’re going to build a relationship with the players.
“I would love to say my love of coaching is 100% the kids, but I am ultra competitive and I love the competition,” Stokes said.
“Taking my team, my system and seeing what it can do against somebody else is great. The other part of it is the kids. The success of the program is not the win loss record, or how far we go in the postseason. It is the seniors we graduate and put out into the world.”
