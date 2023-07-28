Jacob Atkinson was dead set on what he wanted to accomplish heading into the 2023 track and field season. The Cumberland County High School junior standout wanted to leave no doubt as to who was the best pole vaulter in the state.
So Atkinson set his goals high and he chased his dream. He wanted to clear 14 feet in at least one meet that year and, to reach even higher, he wanted to be state champion.
Atkinson reached all those goals and had a stellar season. He cleared 14 feet to win the prestigious Volunteer Classic in Knoxville, and he also went to Murfreesboro and won the Class AA state championship.
“Winning the state title was great,” Atkinson said. “But at the end of the day it was just a title. I have to keep working, keep trying to move up the rankings, get up the leaderboard. You should never be happy with where you are at. I have to keep being competitive.”
Atkinson’s great accomplishments in his junior season earned him the honor of being selected the Crossville Chronicle Male Athlete of the Year for Cumberland County High School. The voting was done in conjunction with coaches at the school.
“I am so honored with this award, and I am really grateful the coaches at CCHS see me in that light,” said Atkinson, the son of Bekki and Jason Atkinson. “There are tons of great athletes at the school, so I am really honored for this award.”
Atkinson’s accomplishments didn’t really surprise Cumberland County coach Stuart Bowen. He watched Atkinson work diligently throughout the season.
“Jacob had two main goals entering the season and he was able to accomplish both of those,” Bowen said. “We’re hoping he uses it as a springboard to the future.
“He has an extensive gymnastic background, so he has developed so much body awareness so when he’s in the air he fully understands what his body is doing and that is a tremendous advantage over his competitors. Jacob works hard.”
Atkinson began working with a pole vaulting club in Knoxville between his sophomore and junior seasons and, along with his school team workouts, he has seen significant improvement.
“Coming out of my sophomore year, I was motivated to keep working even harder than ever because I want to succeed,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson opened the 2022-’23 season on a high note, posting very consistent heights during the indoor and outdoor seasons. He injured himself early in the year, but that may have been a good thing for him.
“I wasn’t doing well in the indoor season, but I knew I could do better,” Atkinson said. “When I was sitting out because of the injury, watching all my friends’ heights continue to go up, well that will light a fire under you. All of that kind of pushed me to do more in training.
“My first meet back from being in the boot, a friend told me I needed to be more aggressive or I was going to injure myself again. I hung on to those words. If I don’t give everything 100 %, I could hurt the injury I already had or I could hurt something else.”
Atkinson had a terrific final month of the season. He won the sectional to qualify for the state meet; but also on the day of the sectional championship, Atkinson wrapped up that meet and immediately drove to Knoxville to make his first jump in the prestigious Volunteer Classic.
And, by the way, he won the Classic with a leap of 14 feet.
“I am so excited about looking forward,” Atkinson said. “I can’t wait for my senior year and we would definitely like to vault in college. But I have no clue as to where I am going to go.
“I am so happy I am in a position to where I can use my abilities to help me get a good education.”
And Bowen said Atkinson’s future is really bright.
“The thing about Jacob is he is willing to put in the work. That has never been something he has shied away from,” Bowen said. “Everybody in pole vaulting works hard, but Jacob does more. Every rep counts for Jacob because he is doing more and he is doing more better. He has a God-given ability, but he is going to outwork you.”
