With Christmas just around the corner, I have spent several evenings over the last few weeks huddled in my bedroom wrapping gifts for my wife, Vicki. All of our children are grown and out of the house, so Christmas hasn’t had the same excitement for us that it once had.
We basically get what we need when we need it so that we don’t put a burden on Santa’s travel plans on Christmas Eve. He’s a busy guy, and if he doesn’t have to make a stop at our house when he’s in Crossville, that’s ok with us.
We still get our children something for Christmas, of course, as we do our grandchildren and even our brand new great-grandbaby — Madeline is adorable! Vicki and I exchange gifts on Christmas morning, before making our annual trips to family holiday parties around the south.
But all this wrapping of Christmas gifts lately has made me think about how my priorities of Christmas have changed over the years. It’s funny how the things I prayed to Santa for when I was younger are far different than the things I asked him for as I got older.
I remember when I was younger, probably around 5 or 6. All I wanted was a football. My dad was an athlete growing up, so sports was part of my life for as long as I can remember, literally. I always had a ball or stick in my hand, and my mother often tells the story of how my dad tried to put a football in my crib, but she wouldn’t let him. She was more into educational things.
When I was 13 I can remember asking for things involving how I looked. After all, I started to realize girls are awesome, and it was important in middle school to wear the right kind of clothes, have the latest name brands, and look a certain way. Appearance meant everything, and I had red hair and a cowlick.
One time, I saw some of the same clothes Santa got me during a shopping trip later with my mom to Target and J.C. Penney. I asked her if Santa shopped at the same stores we did?
I have asked Santa over the years to give me several gifts including to help me in school, help by giving me a way to talk to loved ones who have passed, gym memberships so I could lose weight, and even gift certificates for products to show me how I can keep from losing my hair.
One of my best gifts he ever gave me was 30 years ago when Santa granted me the opportunity one day at a church to meet Vicki Turner, who would eventually become my wife.
But now, the majority of my Christmas wishes are for the grand- and great-grandchildren. I mainly want them to just be healthy and happy, and often he will ask me to get a toy they’ve asked for because he couldn’t seem to find it.
I can tell you, as a father or grandfather, there is nothing you can ever accomplish in your life more exciting to you than to see joy, excitement or happiness on the face of your children or grandchildren.
Nothing beats that.
There was a quote by Mother Theresa recently on “Countryliving.com” saying, “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into the giving.”
How true!
So on Sunday, when your family members are gathered around the tree opening gifts, watch the young children. You may be getting the best gift of anybody.
