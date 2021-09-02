logo-3.png

Christ Lutheran Church, Fairfield Glade, will sponsor a memorial golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Dorchester Golf Course.

All proceeds will go to the Cumberland County Playhouse Youth Program in honor of Dick Shilling, a Super Volunteer for the Playhouse who died earlier this year. 

The tournament is open to all.

The format of play will be an 18-hole, four-person scramble shotgun start at 1 p.m. Singles and couples will be teamed with others. 

Registration forms are available at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.

The registration fee of $75 per player includes green fee, cart, range balls, a lunch at 11:30 a.m., a silent auction of golf items, prizes for men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin, and prizes for the two teams with the lowest score. 

Mulligans will be $5 each. Information about a 50/50 drawing will be available at the registration table. 

Call Gary Deierlien at 931-287-0850 for more details.

Check and entry form should be returned to the church or by mail before Sept. 10.

The public is encouraged to get a team together, participate as an individual, or attend and cheer on a favorite player/team and support this memorial tournament and the Youth Programs at the Cumberland County Playhouse, theater that touches hearts, opens minds, and changes lives.

Tags

Trending Video