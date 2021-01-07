Fairfield Glade’s first fundraiser golf tournament of 2021 is fast approaching, as the Cumberland County Habitat For Humanity’s Chili Open will be played Saturday, Jan. 23 at Heatherhust’s Crag Course.
The nine-hole, two-person scramble will be $45 per player, and Heatherhurst’s award-winning chili will be served before, during or after play.
The entry rate covers green fees, cart, one mulligan, lunch and prizes. Extra mulligans are $5 each.
Play will begin at 11 a.m. with a crossover 1st and 10th hole tee times. There will be two flights based on handicaps.
Hole sponsorships are $50 each and there are 18 available.
A rainout date has been set for Jan. 30.
For more information, call Jeff, Rag or Mark at Druid Hills Golf Course at (931) 484-3711 or look online at www. fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments.
