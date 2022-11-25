Students from across Cumberland County came together Nov. 19 for the 50th annual Cumberland County Scholastic Championship, with most schools represented at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
The elementary section saw a wild finish with a four-way tie for first place, with all players earning 4 out of 5 points. A 10-minute playoff was held to determine the winner. Luke Wiley from Homestead Elementary emerged the victor. Matthew Parker, Stone Elementary, finished second; Andrew Norris, Martin Elementary, was third; and Jesse Wyatt, Brown Elementary, finished fourth.
There was also a three-way tie for fifth-eighth place, with scores of 3 out of 5 points.
The following players followed with medals: Faith Miller, Homestead Elementary, fifth place; Josiah Miller, Homestead Elementary, seventh place; and Kyson Lansford, Stone Elementary, eighth place. Peyson Cydrus, Martin Elementary, finished in ninth place with 2.5 out of 5 points; and Braxton Bess, also from Martin, finished 10th with 2.5 out of 5 points.
Gage Kilby, Martin Elementary, took first in the primary section with 2.5 points while Gwen Gentry, Homestead Elementary, finished second with 1.5 points.
Lyric Authier, Martin Elementary, finished first in the junior high section with five out of five points. Kaden Ellis, South Cumberland Elementary, was second with 4 out of 5 points, losing only to Authier. Harper Hadden, Brown Elementary, took third with 2.5 points. Rounding out the field were Walker Biber from Stone Elementary, Tristan Pruitt from Brown Elementary, and Henry Livers from South Cumberland Elementary.
Ocean Brindisi was the winner of the high school division with 3.5 out of 5 points. The Stone Memorial High School student received a trophy and the $1,000 Clinton H. Pearson Jr. scholarship. Timothy Dial from Cumberland County High School finished in second place with 1.5 out of 5 points.
Brindisi, Authier, Wiley and Kilby will have their names engraved on the plaque that hangs in Highland Federal Savings and Loan Association, the tournament sponsor. The plaque lists the winners from prior years, as well.
