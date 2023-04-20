...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING UNTIL
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL AREAS OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 023, 024, 025, 026, 027,
028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061,
062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 075, 076, 077, 078, 079, 080, 093, 094,
095, 096, AND 097...
The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 005 Stewart, 006
Montgomery, 007 Robertson, 008 Sumner, 009 Macon, 010 Clay,
011 Pickett, 023 Houston, 024 Humphreys, 025 Dickson, 026
Cheatham, 027 Davidson, 028 Wilson, 029 Trousdale, 030 Smith,
031 Jackson, 032 Putnam, 033 Overton, 034 Fentress, 056 Perry,
057 Hickman, 058 Lewis, 059 Williamson, 060 Maury, 061
Marshall, 062 Rutherford, 063 Cannon, 064 De Kalb, 065 White,
066 Cumberland, 075 Bedford, 076 Moore, 077 Coffee, 078
Warren, 079 Grundy, 080 Van Buren, 093 Wayne, 094 Lawrence,
095 Giles, 096 Lincoln and 097 Franklin.
* 20 FOOT WINDS...South 14 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
