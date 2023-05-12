Almost 40 student-athletes from local high schools were honored May 6 at the second annual Character Banquet sponsored by the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council. The event, which is quickly becoming one of the most prestigious honors in the state, was held at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Coaches at Stone Memorial and Cumberland County high schools nominated players from their teams that best exemplified what character means and how they have impacted others. Jaxon Reed was chosen the overall winner at CCHS, while Trinity McGlaun was tabbed the overall winner at Stone Memorial. Both received $500 scholarships, while the teams they represented also received $500.
“It feels great to honored with an award like this,” said Reed, who was nominated through the golf team. “I am glad they do this because character is something that goes unnoticed a lot of times. It is not something you really just have, you have to work at it. You have to be put in the right position, and you have to be blessed with parents that take the time to teach you that. I don’t do it for recognition, I just do it because it is the right thing to do.”
The Cumberland County High School nominees, with their respective sports, were:
Jacob Hodge, baseball; Kerri Cain, men’s basketball manager; Abby Houston, women’s basketball; Jaydon Phan, men’s bowling; Lexi Christian, women’s bowling; Mallory Szaflarski, cheerleading; Linsey Colton, women’s cross country; Zach Ostrander, men’s cross country; Clay Mullen, football; Jaxon Reed, men’s golf; Kelly McCart, women’s golf; Ian Matias, men’s soccer; Grace Baldwin, women’s soccer.
Rachael Sherrill, softball; Anna Davidson, women’s tennis; Nate Hopkins, men’s tennis; Marleigh Gargac, women’s track and field; Nolen Carter, men’s track and field; Sydney Huling, volleyball; Benjamin Hulburt, men’s wrestling; and Constanza Billups, women’s wrestling.
Reed, who also plays basketball at CCHS, was introduced by athletic director Steven Miller, and called a great athlete but also a leader in the school.
McGlaun, a member of Stone Memorial’s competitive cheerleading squad, said being a person of character is vitally important to everything she does.
“Having character is vital in everything you do,” McGlaun said. “I think it is what makes first impressions with other people. It is one of the foundations of success to me.”
McGlaun’s coach Kristen Garvin said the award went to the right person.
“I have had the privilege to work with Trinity in cheerleading for the past 10 years,” Garvin said. “It has been incredible to watch her grow not only as a cheerleader but also as a person. She is an incredible person, incredibly smart, and I am excited to see what she does in your life.”
The Stone Memorial High School nominees, with their respective sports, were:
Nolan Wyatt, baseball; Nathan Houston, men’s basketball; Rachel Houston, women’s basketball; Aubrey Thompson, men’s wrestling; Paige Patton, women’s wrestling; Trinity McGlaun, competitive cheerleading; Trenton Duncan, cross country; Braden Looper, football; Abby Key, bowling; Rayce Boston, men’s golf.
Sara Bass, women’s golf; Devin Dothard, men’s soccer; Shelby Vitous, women’s soccer; Bailey Dyer, softball; Tina Tung, women’s tennis; Lily Tollet, women’s track and field; Emma Delk, cheerleading; and Carey Garrison, volleyball.
Some 350 people showed up for the event. The guest speaker was former University of Tennessee star and NFL great Al Wilson. Pepe Perron served as master of ceremonies.
