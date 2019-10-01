Due to higher water temperatures and low water levels on many East Tennessee streams, TWRA fisheries staff has made changes or postponed trout stocking efforts. Trout stocking has been postponed in the Little River (Blount County), the West prong of the Little Pigeon River (Sevier County) and the delayed harvest stocking in the Hiwassee River (Polk County) due to water temperatures above 70 degrees. Green Cove Pond (Monroe County) stocking will also be postponed due to higher water temperatures.
The Tellico River will be stocked for the opening day of Delayed Harvest Season, which is October 1. However due to extremely low water levels, the number of fish initially stocked will be reduced. The Delayed Harvest stocking in Buffalo Creek (Grainger County) or Paint Creek (Greene County) will take place as scheduled.
Delayed Harvest in TN is a time of catch and release trout fishing. Only artificial lures are permitted. Normal stocking efforts will resume when water temperatures and water levels are suitable. Find more information at tnwildlife.org.
