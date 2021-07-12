image_16.jpg

Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler played a key role in propelling

the United States to the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia, last week-end. 

The 12-man USA Basketball roster defeated Turkey, Mali, Australia, South Korea, Senegal and Canada to set up a showdown with France in Sunday's gold-medal game.

Despite trailing France by five points at halftime, the U.S. squad rallied in the fourth to post an 83-81 championship victory.

Tags

Trending Video