Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler played a key role in propelling
the United States to the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia, last week-end.
The 12-man USA Basketball roster defeated Turkey, Mali, Australia, South Korea, Senegal and Canada to set up a showdown with France in Sunday's gold-medal game.
Despite trailing France by five points at halftime, the U.S. squad rallied in the fourth to post an 83-81 championship victory.
