Coach William Taylor couldn’t have been prouder of his Cumberland County Middle School tennis team for the way it performed last week in their season-opening match against Algood.
The “Aces” got good singles play up and down the roster, and each doubles teams showed signs of playing well as a duo. Cumberland County won the boys’ match by a decisive 8-1 tally, and secured the girls’ victory with an 4-2 decision.
“We have focused a lot on serving and returning and the players did a good job of forcing the opponents to play as many balls as possible,” Taylor said.
Annalise Aikens, playing No. 1 for Cumberland County, lost her match to Emily Brown of Algood by a score of 1-6. Ellie Turner Riggs fought back to beat Algood’s Elina Smith 6-1 to tie the match at 1-1.
The teams split the next two matches with Algood’s Lilly Sousa beating Cumberland County’s Eliana Peterson, 7-6. Bryleigh Peterson rounded out the singles matches by taking down Algood’s Jocilyne Vallad at No. 4 singles by a score of 6-2.
Cumberland County swept the doubles matches with Aikens and Turner Riggs taking down Brown and Smith at No. 1 by a score of 6-1, and Peterson and Peters won their match at the second seed by beating Josie Allie and Sheryl Payton, 6-3.
In the boys’ contest, things went a little simpler for Cumberland County. The Aces’ only loss was at the No. 2 singles match when Jake Nelson was beaten 6-1 by Patrick Boatman.
Other than that, Cumberland was on a roll. Levi Neal won the No. 1 singles spot with a 6-1 victory over De’Antye Seary. Brandon Tung beat Hudson Davis at No. 3 by a score of 6-3. Huc McCall continued to build the Cumberland County lead with a 6-3 decision of Kayden Reels at the No. 4 position.
Isaiah Powell won his No. 5 singles match with a 6-4 win over Algood’s Eli Brown, and Zach Borgialli closed out singles with a 6-3 win for Cumberland County over Zane Young.
CCMS swept all three doubles matches. Nelson and Tung teamed up at the No. 1 contest to beat Seary and Boatman 7-5. Neal and McCall, playing No. 2 for Cumberland County, won their match 6-2 over Davis and Brown, while Paul Deck and Powell blanked Reels and Young 6-0 to take the third doubles match.
Cumberland County will host Avery Trace April 18 at Stone Memorial High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.