The Cumberland Middle School golf team didn’t take any prisoners last week as CCMS rolled to victory in several matches.
Cumberland started the week by beating Algood and Warren County in a tri-match at White Plains Country Club in Cookeville. Cumberland County shot 184, while Algood posted a 207 and Warren County shot 209.
Liam Fuentes led the way with a 43 over nine holes. Charlie Vanwinkle fired a 45 and Max Vanwinkle was two shots back at 47. Colton Harden and Braxton Buffkin rounded out the scoring with 49 and 51, respectively. Molly Bass also shot a 51.
“We played really well,” said coach Randy Herring. “The potential is definitely there. The key with this group is to minimize our course management mistakes. We still feel like if we can cut down on a few of those. Then, we can get our team score down even lower.”
Cumberland County came right back to beat Overton and Pickett counties in a match at Lake Tansi Golf Course. CMS fired a team total of 182, while Pickett shot 223 and Overton shot 230.
Fuentes led the way again, this time shooting 44. Charlie Vanwinkle carded a 45, as did Harden. Max Vanwinkle shot 48 and Buffkin fired 54.
CMS also won the girls’ match 116-120. Bass fired a 57 to set the pace for the team, while Emmee Stofflet shot 59.
“Our lineup is pretty set and we know what’s in front of us. So, it is just a matter of fine tuning some things around the green,” Herring said. “If we can do that, I feel confident we will be one of the better teams when the district rolls around.”
The coach did say he’s keeping an eye on his squads as they prepare for the postseason. He said Cumberland County struggled a little last week and he wasn’t sure if it was the course, or his team may have lost its focus.
“There is always the aspect of if you’re not focused on what you’re doing, you’re not going to post a good score,” Herring said. “That is like what I keep trying to get over to them — every shot counts.
“The boys have been pretty consistent. Our top three kids have consistently shot in the low 40s. Our number four is improving daily. I am really excited about the girls team as well. There hasn’t been as much as five strokes difference between them.”
The middle school district golf tournament is quickly approaching. The girls’ tourney is April 26 at White Plains Golf Course in Cookeville. Tee time is set for 2:30 p.m. The boys’ district contest is April 28 at the Golden Eagle Country Club, also in Cookeville. It will start at 8 a.m.
“As far as the district goes, it is up for grabs because there is not one dominant team or one dominant player,” Herring said. “It is going to come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes in the tournament. Heading into the tournament, I think we’re in a good place.”
