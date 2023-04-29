Rodney Howard knows that once the postseason rolls around, anything can happen. What took place in the regular season has no bearing on what happens in the playoffs. Coaches will often say it is a whole new season.
Howard hopes his “new season” will turn out well for the Cumberland County Middle School Lady Jets as they get prepared to open the district volleyball tournament Saturday at Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap.
“We’ve been doing some conditioning drills that will help their hitting,” said Howard Tuesday night. “We’re doing that every day and we’re doing it because in a tournament situation you’re going to have to play multiple games. I want our kids, in the third game, to be as fresh as they are in the first game.”
The tournament will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. when host and fourth seed Sequatchie County will face fifth-seed Whitwell. That winner will take on Stone Memorial in the semifinals at 11 a.m.
In the other half of the bracket, third-seed Cumberland County will battle sixth-seed Van Buren County at 10. a.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals at noon where they will face Bledsoe County. The title game is slated for 1 p.m.
“We’ve also been working on serving,” Howard said. “One of the big things in middle school volleyball is making sure you can get the ball over the net. We are also working on our serve receive.”
The coach said he’s picked up the energy of his team practices, while also focusing on the basics of volleyball because of the youth on his team. He has four eighth-graders that are in their first season of organized competition.
“I don’t see any nerves from the girls, but I do see a lot of excitement,” Howard said. “I see a lot of excitement for the middle school tournament and a lot of excitement from the eight graders going into playing high school next year.
“We’ve had two weeks of practice and they have exceeded my expectations of how well they’ve prepared. I can’t wait to show everybody what we have.”
Howard said Cumberland County has a long road to the championship, but he’s confident the Lady Jets are ready to compete.
“These girls will be ready,” the coach said. “Conditoning is a big deal in my program. Being able to do things when you’re tired is a big deal and to be able to execute when you are tired is important. That’s what we’re teaching them and they’re learning quickly. I am excited.”
