The Cumberland County Jets split their first wrestling matches of regular season in a meet at Stone Memorial High School last week. CCHS rolled over York 66-6, but dropped a hard-fought 48-24 decision against Hixson.
In the match against York, Cumberland County got wins in just about every weight class.
Hayden Tanksley won the 120-pound class by forfeit, and Cruz England took the 126-pound match with a pin 50 seconds into the first period.
Isaiah McMillan and J.J. Voss won the next two matches for Cumberland County by forfeit at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively. Jacob Atkinson earned a quick pin in the first 18 seconds of the 145-pound class match.
James Lawson won his match for the Jets at the 160-pound class and Alex Johnson won by forfeit at 170 pounds. Ben Hubert picked up another victory for Cumberland County at 182 pounds and Bobby Brown, wrestling at 195 pounds, won by forfeit.
Ty Raimbeau was a winner at 220 pounds for the Jets, and Jacob Nealon took a forfeit win for CCHS at 285 pounds.
Cumberland wrestlers fall to Hixson
Voss led the charge for CCHS when he picked up the Jets’ first points against Hixson with a pin 1:10 into the second period at 138 pounds. Atkinson won his match at 145 pounds with a first-period pin.
Matthew Patton won his match by disqualification at 170 pounds. Marcus Pedde won by forfeit at 182 pounds, and Nealon earned a win at 285 pounds with a pin in the first period.
The Cumberland County Jets will be back on the mat on Thursday, Dec. 1, when they host Upperman and CAK. The first match is set for 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.