Last year, in his first year as head coach for the Cumberland County wrestling team, Brad Eich knew he had work to do. So, he recruited players out of the school’s hallways. He worked on changing the culture, filling each weight division, and he tried to start building a love for the sport.
Now, as the Jets prepare to open the 2022-’23 season, Eich thinks his Cumberland County squad is ready to make its mark on the mat.
“What I am trying to do is to build this program back to what it was in the past,” said Eich, who is also an assistant football coach at the school. “Covid was very tough on this team. From what I understand, they had a hard time filling a lot of weight classes. This group, the majority of my team coming back this year has one year of varsity wrestling experience. We’re very young.
“However, with that being said, I am very pleased with the growth we have shown as wrestlers. These kids work hard, I can’t ask for anything more from them as far as work ethic. They tried to do things the way I ask. Last year, we were able to fill most of our classes most of the time. This year, we’re looking for continued growth.”
The Jets, who will open their regular season Nov. 22 at Stone Memorial in a tri-match with Hixson, will visit Stone Nov. 15 for a scrimmage. The first match is set for 4:30 p.m.
“We came into this year looking to get better at everything,” Eich said. “I have some younger kids with AAU experience, but as a team as a whole, we’ve got to improve in every aspect of how we wrestle. We’re doing that. That’s what’s so great about wrestling. We are improving because the devil is in the details.”
There are 14 weight divisions in Tennessee High School wrestling. The divisions are 106 pounds, 113, 120, 126, 132 pounds, 138, 145, 152, 160 pounds, 170, 182, 195, 220, and 285 pounds. Eich still isn’t sure who will compete in which division, but he has seen several players show great potential.
“I can tell you some kids I am expecting to take that next step this year,” the coach said. “Junior Jacob Nealon was a state qualifer in the heavy weight division. He’s big, strong, athletic and he really cares about wrestling. I have expectations for him.
“Junior Jacob Atkinson is a really good leader in our wrestling room. He could have a breakout year for us. Anthony Godsey, another junior, made it to the sub state last year. I have high hopes for him. Marcus Pedde, he will be a senior. He was another sub-state qualifier.”
Other players to keep an eye on are Javin Bagley, Ethan Benjamin, Colton Bennett, Bobby Brown, Cruz England, Bryson Wilson, J.J. Voss, Braxton Tollett, Levi Garrett, James Gilstrap, Kobe Hedgecoth, Kayden Hicks, Benjamin Hulburt, Hayden Tanksley, Alex Johnson, Thomas Kerley, James Lawson, Alec Lewis, Davin Littlefield, Cayden Matthews, Isaiah McMillan, Jaylynn Muckenthaler, Jack Munchecourt, Clay Mullen, Jerik Oaks, Dante Parsons, Matthew Patton, Kasey Phillips, Jordan Propst, Ty Rambeau, Wyatt Sharpe, Elijah Sparks, and Edwin Stovall.
Eich said as he went into his season opener, he believes he could fill 13 of the 14 weight divisions.
“This year I am going to have an open challenge day where guys can challenge at a certain weight class…and if they win it, that’s their spot,” the coach said. “The best person in each weight class is going in that class. I am excited about our depth.”
And the depth will be a key this year because Cumberland County will be tested every night on the mat.
“We are in the East Tennessee district and it stretches all the way to Pigeon Forge,” Eich said. “Stone Memorial is the defending district champion and to be the best, you have to beat them. Then, in the region we have Alcoa, who is always good; and Pigeon Forge who is a multi-state champion winner. As long as come out every day and be ready to work, and set our sights on improving, I like our chances.”
There is still a lot of evaluation going on in the Jets’ wrestling room. However, Eich is ready to go to battle with his lineup.
“When the guys step off the mat for the last time, we’re better than we are right now, that’s what we’re looking for,” he said. “We want to work to improve. As long as I can look back as say we’ve gotten better, that’s all I can ask of any kid. What I am looking for is team improvement, that’s our measuring stick for success.”
