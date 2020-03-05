The 2019-’20 basketball season has come to a close for the Cumberland County Jets, as they were defeated by Upperman 65-51 in the Region 4AA semifinals on Wednesday at Watertown High School.
Senior Mason Wyatt went out in style, as he finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
Along with Wyatt, Reese Dykes and Trevor Parsons played their final games in a Jet uniform. Dykes had six points and four assists, while Parsons had five rebounds and three assists.
Upperman held a consistent double-digit lead throughout the second and third period.
The Jets were able to trim the Bees’ lead to seven (56-49) in the fourth period, but couldn’t get closer as Upperman went on to win 65-51.
The Jets finished the season 18-12 overall and runners-up in District 7AA.
Cumberland County (51): Mason Wyatt 23, Trystan Miller 10, Reese Dykes 6, Carson Conatser 6, Jackson Inman 3, Kole Torres 3
