Talk about going out in style.
Cumberland County senior Treven McGhee saved his best for last, as he won the TSSAA Class AA state 300-meter hurdle race in his final high school athletic competition Tuesday evening in Murfreesboro.
“I’m beyond happy,” McGhee said immediately following the race. “I’ve been wanting to do this all season. The 300 is more difficult than the 110s, and I’m glad to come away with the victory.
“It still feels like any other meet,” he added. “Once I get home, I’ll probably realize what just happened.”
McGhee posted a winning time of 39.85 seconds, a mere 0.16 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Montavious Cooper of Melrose at 40.01.
The victory didn’t come without struggle Tuesday.
“I’m really excited for him,” said CCHS track and field coach Stuart Bowen. “He faced a lot of adversity today. He’s been a little sick, and didn’t even get a chance to warm up. He just sat in his chair, came out then ran. To come out in the 300 hurdles, one of the most brutal races in track, and to win is probably his most impressive race he’s ever ran.”
Winning a state event is challenging and has eluded the county for years.
“We’ve had a lot of kids in Cumberland County that have had chances, but weren’t able to capitalize,” Bowen added. “It’s special to finish. These are the best kids in the state, from Memphis to Bristol.”
McGhee passed Melrose on the final straightaway after trailing about halfway through.
“I feel like I could do better in the curve,” he said. “That’s something I’ll have to work on in the offseason, coming out of that better. I felt really good. The guy in lane five, I was just trying to keep pace with him and not let him get too far away. Then I chased him down in the straightaway.”
McGhee was confident going into Tuesday.
“I knew c-times looked pretty good, and if I ran a good race I could come away with this,” he said. “There’s nothing better than this. State champion; you can’t get better than that.”
Along with his championship in the 300-meter hurdles, McGhee placed second in the 110-meter hurdles earlier in the day.
“It was amazing,” he said following the 110. “I’m really happy with how it turned out. I could’ve been a little smoother; I hit a few hurdles. The start felt a little weird, but I recovered and came in second.”
McGhee posted an official time of 15.43, good for second behind East Hamilton’s Jeremiah Flowers at 15.07.
The 300-meter hurdle was McGhee’s final event as a Cumberland County Jet and wraps up a historic career in Columbia blue.
“It’s going to be strange to not have Treven around,” Bowen said. “I’ve either coached him in something or been his teacher since third grade. He’s been around the whole time. It’s exciting to see him go off with a win. He’s earned everything he’s got.
“We’re excited for him, and excited he got his fairy-tale ending.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.